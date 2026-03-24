Democrats tried to sabotage DHS — but they didn’t see this coming

In a last-ditch effort to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Democrats have been attempting to defund the Department of Homeland Security — and their plan is backfiring miserably.

“Guess what, guys?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says. “You played yourselves, because now you’ve unleashed ICE agents at airports across the country.”

“The Radical Left Democrats have hurt so many people with their vicious and uncaring ways. What they have done to the Department of Homeland Security, our fantastic TSA Officers, and, most importantly, the great people of our Country, is an absolute disgrace,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social .

“If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before! The Fascist Democrats will never protect America, but the Republicans will,” he added.

And, as expected, the Democrats are not happy with Trump’s move to place ICE agents at airports around the country.

“The last thing that the American people need are untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize or in some instances kill them,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Dana Bash in a segment on CNN.

“He is trying to do what they always do, and any time that they want to make this country less safe and any time that they don’t want to go along with what the majority of Americans decided when President Trump was elected on his agenda of deporting the criminals, the illegals,” Gonzales says, before showing a clip of what TSA lines have looked like across the country.

“You’re affecting a whole hell of a lot of Americans, Democrats. You are restricting their ability to just travel freely and be able to just show up at an airport and go through all the motions and go get to their flight and go wherever they need to go,” she continues.

However, while Jeffries and other Democrats claim it’s the fault of the Republicans, even ABC News is reporting that the blame can be placed squarely on the Democrats.

“Democrats have once again blocked a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security as they continue to insist on reforms to ICE and Customs and Border Protection in exchange for funding the agency,” a post on X from the network reads.

“The same ABC News that likes to call terrorists activists,” Gonzales adds.

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