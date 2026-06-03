James Talarico opens up about ‘secretive’ personal life — and it’s not convincing

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D), who has a habit of obsessing over LGBTQ “rights” when it comes to children, has finally answered questions about his love life.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not convinced he’s being honest.



“One of the more juicy bits of gossip that people are talking about is that people were like, ‘James Talarico does not have a girlfriend; there’s no way he has a girlfriend,’” Gonzales comments.

“He’s super secretive about his love life, and he has the scrawny arms, and he doesn’t eat meat,” she continues.

When Talarico was asked about having a girlfriend, he gave what Gonzales calls the “weirdest, probably least convincing answer ever.”

“You have a girlfriend?” Talarico was asked on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show.”

“I do,” he answered, laughing. “And she is my rock; she is my best friend. I don’t know if I could have gotten through the last six months of this crazy race if she hadn’t been by my side. So, um, yeah, thanks for asking about her as well.”

“Sounds like a beard if you ask me,” Gonzales says.

According to an exposé in the New York Post, Talarico’s girlfriend is a vegan named Brianna Menard who used to be his chief of staff.

“I’d like to see some receipts if this was happening as she was his chief of staff because I don’t think it’s a good look to prey on your staffers. In fact, the Democrats, the party of ‘Me Too,’ have reliably informed me that that is an abuse of power,” Gonzales says.

The girlfriend in question reportedly describes herself as a “cat mom” who “likes dancing the night away at her local gay bar.”

“Now I’m wondering if maybe that’s how they met. Maybe that’s how they originally met, and then he brought her on as chief of staff. I don’t know. But this is all tracking now,” Gonzales says.

“Of course, all of this is not helping to quiet the rumors that he is a flaming homosexual,” she adds.

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