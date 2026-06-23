James Talarico’s tough-guy act just took another massive hit

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) is working hard to prove to Texans that he’s masculine enough to lead them, but new and embarrassing revelations about his finances are not doing him any favors.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t surprised.

“James Talarico is like the biggest wuss you’ve ever seen in your life. And there’s more that’s coming out every day about just how pathetic he is, even though he’s trying to paint himself as this big masculine guy after he said that his campaign was vegan,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“He was like, ‘I’m just kidding, I’m going to take a picture of me eating a giant turkey leg wearing a Texas flag on my shirt and look how manly I am,’” she mocks.

But the more that comes out about the politician, Gonzales says, the more his “tough-guy act is rapidly crumbling.”

“Texas’ James Talarico, 37, shares his only checking account with his mommy,” she says.

In an article from the Washington Free Beacon, it is reported that “Talarico’s mother and adoptive father contributed $1,437.84 to his 2021 campaign to cover ‘moving expenses’ when he was 32 years old.”

“32 years old. And he needs his mommy to run his bank account and send him money. That’s the guy who wants to help represent our entire state of Texas. He can’t even represent his own bank account,” Gonzales comments.

“If you’re 32 and you still need money from your mommy who is running your bank account, you have no business running for office actually,” she adds.

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