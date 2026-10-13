Kelly Clarkson SPIRALS during thrift store feud: ‘She did the diva thing’

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson went off on social media after claiming she was snubbed by a Brooklyn vintage shop.

But after the singer openly complained that an employee treated her as if she couldn’t afford what she wanted, the store offered a very different explanation: The item she wanted wasn’t for sale.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman,” she added.

“She did the diva thing,” Alex Stein tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales.

“Give me a break. You’re going to thrift stores. Nobody treats you nice at these expensive thrift stores,” he adds.

The store responded to Clarkson’s claim, writing in a statement that Clarkson had “inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows” hosted at the store.

“Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” the store added.

“There should be a rule,” Stein comments. “If you are a multimillionaire, or even a millionaire, you can only complain about airline travel on social media. That’s my one rule because people are always empathetic to that.”

“Every single step that Kelly Clarkson made in this transgression was bad,” Stein says. “Every step was a left-footed step.”

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