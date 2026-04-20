Sara Gonzales exposes Maine school for inviting sexually charged queer dancer to perform for middle and high school kids

As a mother and a conservative American patriot, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales refuses to tolerate the indoctrination of children in public schools. That’s why she regularly exposes how radical activists and woke school administrators are pushing sexual and gender ideology on kids instead of focusing on real education.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara invites former Oklahoma State Superintendent and current CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance Ryan Walters to the show to dive into a recent scandal in a Maine public school district.

Earlier this month, Fort Fairfield Schools in Fort Fairfield, Maine, invited a self-described queer musician and dancer by the name of “J-Line” to perform for the middle and high school student bodies.

Sara points out that J-Line’s profile is “filled with cross-dressing, LGBTQ propaganda, and pretty sexually charged content.”

“If I've said it once, I've said it a million times. Public schools are just trying to make your kids trans, gay, and retarded,” she says.

Walters is equally repulsed by Fort Fairfield Schools’ decision to pour resources into the LGBTQ+ agenda as opposed to genuine education. “We'd love to have our kids understand Washington crossing the Delaware, but instead we're doing how to be a gay dancer,” he sighs, lamenting the “extremes” public schools go to make everything about “sexual orientation.”

Sara shares that when she was still in school, she participated in choir and theater, but never once was she subjected to the LGBTQ+ agenda.

“Not one time did my choir teacher or my vocal coach ever talk about actually anything related to sexuality — ever,” she says.

“If they would put one ounce of the effort they push into trying to get kids to be gay or trans into understanding our history and reading on proficient levels, I mean, we would be crushing it right now in education, but unfortunately, they're not doing that,” Walters adds.

Sara points out that under the current Trump administration, public schools are not supposed to be promoting gender or DEI ideology, but she speculates that some are just “doing it in secret.”

Walters says that’s exactly what’s happening — even when parents explicitly complain about it.

Some of the teachers he works with at Teacher Freedom Alliance have reported that in their districts, they are given instructions by administration to “placate” parents who complain about certain progressive ideologies being pushed on their child and then “keep doing it anyway.”

“The left isn't just going to back away,” Walters warns, noting that despite the current Republican administration, liberals are still largely “controlling” many institutions, including education.

“They understand that they control the future if they control the next generation. And so the fight is far from over.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the video above.

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