‘That’s kind of obnoxious’: Kamala Harris desperately distances herself from her favorite catchphrase

After her decisive loss to President Donald Trump in 2024, Kamala Harris has continued making efforts to remain relevant. Whether she’s speaking at Democratic Party events, making appearances on talk shows, or promoting her new book, Harris’ theme has consistently been “I told you so.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales calls it “making the rounds trying to trash the Trump administration.”

She plays numerous clips of Harris bragging that she accurately predicted what is currently happening under President Trump, explicitly using the phrase “I told you so.”

For example, at the Leading Women Defined Summit in 2025, Harris said, “There were many things that we knew would happen. ... I’m not here to say, ‘I told you so.’”

In March 2026 at Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Celebration of Life service, Harris told the crowd, “So let me just say, I predicted a lot about what’s happening right now. I’m not here to say ‘I told you so,’ but we did see it coming.”

In fact, Harris has invoked the “I told you so” theme so frequently that several media outlets jokingly dubbed her book tour the ‘ I Told You So Tour .’”

However, now that she’s being made fun of for this catchphrase, Harris is attempting to backtrack. Last week at the Austrian World Summit, Harris was asked during a moderated conversation about her use of the phrase “I told you so.”

She responded, “I don’t say, ‘I told you so.’ That’s kind of obnoxious.”

But Sara laughs at Harris’ blatant hypocrisy.

“I'm just wondering, guys, what she has to say ‘I told you so’ about,” she tells guests Davey Jackson and Adam Johnson.

“What actually happened here was, Kamala was using that catchphrase to try to drum up, is this popular or not? They polled it, and they said, ‘This is not polling well.’ So they told her, ‘Stop saying that,”’ Johnson says.

“That's how politics works. She is bought. She is sold. Just like Biden,” he adds.

Jackson thinks the funniest part about Harris’ public appearances isn’t her hypocrisy but her “code-switching.”

“Listen to her voice at the Jesse Jackson funeral and then how dramatically it changes as soon as she’s in front of Stephen Colbert,” he laughs, highlighting how Harris has repeatedly adjusted her speech, accent, and vocabulary to fit her audience.

“She blows me away. Like, just listening to her cackle and babble is insane,” Jackson says.

To see the clips of Kamala caught in blatant hypocrisy and to hear more of the panel’s conversation, watch the video above.

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