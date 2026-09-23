The ‘AI will kill us all’ crowd is fighting the wrong war

Debates around artificial intelligence continue to rage. Many plead for halting development, fearing it’s only a matter of time before AI eradicates humanity.

To illustrate the fear and panic this camp feels, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales points to the Anthropic researcher who resigned earlier this month, warning in a viral post that developers are pushing onward despite knowing AI “could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Others, including President Trump , however, claim the AI doomsaying is rooted in conspiracy theories that benefit only China — America’s archrival in the AI race.

But there’s another critical factor in the debate Sara claims people are neglecting: chips.

“It's not necessarily the technology itself that we need to be discussing. It's more what's driving it, which are the chips,” she says.

To illustrate, she highlights a recent Fox News article titled “America and China are fighting for the future of AI — chips are the battlefield,” which claims that “China’s tech giant says demand for its AI computing equipment already exceeds supply as it accelerates new chip generations.”

The war for controlling the chip supply, says Sara, is a bigger concern than the capabilities of the AI models themselves.

“It's more about who controls the chips, computing infrastructure, the technology ecosystem underneath it. And China, to be real, has had an advantage on this for years now,” she says.

President Trump, she explains, has been trying to move chip manufacturing to the United States.

“Remember, up until 2024, Taiwan actually held a 68% market share of all global chip production, which, you want to war-game this out, that's kind of a problem, because we are constantly on the brink of China invading and retaking Taiwan,” says Sara. “When and if that happens, what's to stop them from cutting us off from the chips? And then what happens to us and our technology?”

Militarily, the United States would suffer, she explains.

“America has remained the global leader in advanced AI technology and semiconductor design. And for years, the United States has used export controls to restrict China's access to advanced semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing technology, particularly technologies with potential military applications,” says Sara.

“But if we allow them to get chip supremacy, like, America could be looking at no longer being the biggest military superpower in the world.”

For this reason, Sara is in support of continuing AI development.

“I'm so tired of living in this world where so many people just are burying their heads in the sand and not realizing … we're essentially in a cold war with China on every single platform,” she says.

“We don't want them getting the upper hand with AI. America wants a world running on American chips, American software, American standards.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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