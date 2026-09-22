Liz Wheeler: Antifa isn't 'decentralized' — it's funded, trained, and protected

Antifa is commonly characterized as a decentralized collection of independent activists who show up organically, of their own free will, to fight the powers that be.

However, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler says that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“They’re telling you Antifa is just an idea. It’s the wind. It’s a belief set,” Wheeler says. “These individual chapters of Antifa aren’t connected. They’re a decentralized network. So how do you go after them when they’re not really the same thing?”

“This is a false narrative. It’s intentionally deceptive, because the reality is that Antifa is a highly coordinated group. And when I say highly coordinated, they are very strategic in their deception,” she continues.

Antifa, Wheeler explains, hides behind leftist groups “that act as shell groups,” because they need training, funding, and legal support.

“They associate themselves with groups like the Socialist Rifle Association or the John Brown Gun Club, groups that appear to be autonomous,” she says.

“The same thing happens with funding,” she continues, noting that they get their funding “to the tune of $20 million,” despite their “socialist” beliefs, from Roy Singham.

“Antifa hides behind these leftist groups that serve as shell groups so that it’s trickier to catch them so that the mainstream media can get away with trying to lie to people and tell them that Antifa is a decentralized network,” Wheeler says.

“And what about legal support?” she asks. “You have to have legal support when you’re engaging in crime. Well, Antifa has this.They have legal support in the form of an organization called the National Lawyers Guild.”

In photos of Antifa protests, there are groups of people with brightly colored helmets on. These are the “legal observers” from the National Lawyers Guild.

“They’re looking for instances that they can document that they can accuse police of brutality, and they are looking to document the actions of Antifa members in order to help with their legal defense when they are prosecuted,” Wheeler explains.

“The idea that this is grassroots and organic is ludicrous. This is highly coordinated,” she adds.

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