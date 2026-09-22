Mood at CNN is 'like a funeral' over looming Paramount takeover

CNN staffers are reportedly fearful of what may happen after Paramount Skydance merges with Warner Bros., the parent company of the cable news network.

A Variety report detailed how CNN appeared to be on the upswing in profit and viewership in recent years, but all that progress may end after the takeover.

'What an enormous loss and disruption it would be to shuffle leadership for the umpteenth time in the midst — finally — of reshaping the business.'

One staffer told the outlet that the mood is "like a funeral" at CNN offices.

CNN CEO and Chairman Mark Thompson offered few details to staffers on Monday about the consequences of the takeover.

"Over the coming days you’ll hear much more about what this means for CNN, including the date of the close," he said.

The fear comes from changes at CBS News after Paramount Skydance hired Bari Weiss to lead the news outlet. Weiss was the founder of the Free Press, and many on the left accuse her of toeing the line for the Trump administration.

Many believe Paramount will order the same rightward lurch at CNN.

"What an enormous loss and disruption it would be to shuffle leadership for the umpteenth time in the midst — finally — of reshaping the business," said a CNN staffer to Variety.

Former CNN host Jim Acosta also saw the acquisition as a threat.

"This merger is terrible news for America. Paramount should not own both CBS News and CNN," he wrote on social media. "If [Larry and David Ellison] do little more than pinky swear they won’t bother CNN, don’t believe it. Once they acquire the network, they’ll do Trump’s bidding."

RELATED: Furious liberals blame Bari Weiss takeover at CBS after Democrat leader fumbles question

Others predicted that layoffs were coming for the CNN staffers.

"A much bigger threat to CNN is not Donald Trump. It's Paramount, which just bought CNN," wrote Steve Gruber, a conservative show host. "Very conservative, Larry Ellison. I think that's a bigger concern for CNN because the layoffs, my friends, are coming."

In response to a July lawsuit, a Paramount spokesperson said in part: "As we’ve said consistently: no commitments from either David or Larry Ellison have been made to any government body, state AG, or federal agency regarding the future of CNN or any other news property, other than the goal to deliver truth-based journalism."

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