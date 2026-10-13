The Fort Hood shooter is the ‘victim’ now as media compares execution to ‘lynchings’

The Pentagon has just announced that it will livestream the execution of the Fort Hood shooter, Nidal Hasan, who killed 12 U.S. service members and one civilian in 2009.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the firing squad will carry out the sentence at Fort Hood, where Hasan’s attack took place.

“Execution by firing squad,” Hegseth said in a brief interview. “Army major betrays his country. Radical Islamist kills a bunch of Americans at Fort Hood. Of course we’re going to do it at Fort Hood. We’re going to do it on a Thursday. We’re going to do it at 1 o'clock, which is when he did it.”

“It’s going to be soldiers with rifles executing the firing squad. It hasn’t been since World War II since we’ve done that. Well, I kind of like the mentality we had in World War II, which was win. Which was understand when the enemy attacks you, you need to stand your ground,” he continued.

“So, it was a radical Islamist terror attack. Remember what Obama called it? Workplace violence? I mean, that’s what we’re up against,” he added.

Unlike those who are critical of the decision to livestream the execution, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is on board.

“I know there are some people, even on the right, who are like, ‘Well, livestreaming it just really glorifies violence, and I just don’t know how I feel about that,’” Gonzales says.

Ross Patterson of the “Drinkin’ Bros” podcast agrees, telling Gonzales that he’s admittedly “amped” for the execution.

“I say line up a full pay-per-view card,” he says, noting that back in the day, executions were public for a reason.

“I mean, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person, obviously, but I do agree with you that they made them public for a reason,” Gonzales responds.

“So, I totally agree with you, and I’m sure you will not be shocked to hear that the mainstream media is now trying to spin this story to portray the Fort Hood shooter as somehow the victim,” she continues.

Gonzales cites an article from Reuters that reads, “Extrajudicial lynchings in the United States, often by white mobs targeting Black Americans, were public spectacles well into the 20th century.”

“As if that has anything to f**king do with this conversation about a radical Islamist who went in and targeted military service members,” Gonzales says.

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