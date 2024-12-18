Is aerospace CEO who claimed NJ drone fleets are searching for missing nuclear warhead an FBI informant?

Repeated drone sightings in the New Jersey airspace have dominated the news cycle as of late. We’ve heard all kinds of theories – Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said they’re likely U.S. drones looking for a lost shipment of radioactive material ; Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said, “These are not U.S. military drones” but pose no threat; New Jersey Congressman Jefferson Van Drew speculated that they’re Chinese manufactured Iranian drones .

President-elect Donald Trump assured people that the federal government does know the origin of these drones but is refusing to disclose it to the American public.

“Our military knows where they took off from. If it's a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is,” he said on Monday.

Steve Deace outlined additional theories in his recent article — according to Glenn Beck’s chief researcher and former Defense Department intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill , perhaps “we’re getting ready to use this tech in actual military applications all over the world,” in which case these drones are “both a warning to countries like Russia and China, as well as a heads up to the American people on what to expect in the near future.”

Or maybe this is just another UFO psyop intended to distract from a real problem?

However, the theory that’s currently garnering the most attention came from a man by the name of John Ferguson – the CEO of Saxon Aerospace.

In a video that’s gone viral, Ferguson claimed that there’s only one reason for drones to fly so low to the ground at night — “they're trying to smell something on the ground,” which could be “gas leaks” or “radioactive material” potentially related to a deadly nuclear warhead from Ukraine that’s mysteriously gone missing.

Joe Rogan, who made more viral the already-viral video, said that Ferguson’s theory is the first time he’s been “genuinely concerned” about the drones.

When Steve first heard Ferguson’s theory, he was immediately skeptical — “I understand why you'd only send the drones out to search for the radiation at night,” but “what I don't get is why there aren't visible maneuvers to what they're looking for during the day. So if the bomb goes off during the day, we're just all effed?”

But then Steve received word from “a little birdie” that might explain the hole in the theory: “[Ferguson] is an FBI informant.”

Podcaster Sean Ryan’s failed attempt to interview Ferguson seems to corroborate this theory.

According to a tweet , when Ryan reached out to Ferguson about being on his show, an FBI contact of Ferguson’s reached out to Ryan first. Then, when Ferguson refused to disclose the sources that led to his theory, Ryan was unable to conduct the interview.

“In other words, prove to me that you didn’t just post a video that just happened to go viral on behalf of the deep state and the FBI as their informant to drop this nugget into the ether,” says Steve.

To hear more on this possibility, watch the episode above.

