Will America collapse when Gen Z takes over? Steve Deace delivers chilling answer

America is in a dire generational predicament. A day is coming — soon — when Gen Z, a generation known for distrust and disillusionment, will be deciding whether this experiment called America is still worth saving or if we’ve earned our place in the ash heap of history.

On this episode of the “Steve Deace Show,” Deace addresses 23-year-old Ben's question that no older generation wants to look at: What happens when the older generations are gone and Gen Z takes over?

His response is one of the most honest, chilling, and ultimately challenging things he has ever said on air.

“Given what the American left wants to do to us as a people and how obvious they are making it, if systemically we have deceived our own people so much and we have disappointed them and gaslit them so much that an entire generation emerges that pulls the plug on our side, then we will deserve at that point whatever we have coming to us,” says Deace bluntly. “It'll be sad, it'll be tragic, but it is what it is.”

Even so, he isn’t panicked in a worldly sense.

“The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. There's only one perpetual kingdom. … Every generation, every nation eventually gets its tombstone in the ash heap of history,” Deace declares.

“I try to be as honest as I can possibly be, but you know, I can't fix everything. Not by a long shot. So if the end result of this is that your generation has just been so systemically lied to that you tap out and the result is that the Democrats and the left plant the flag, that would suck. But would we sit here and say that's necessarily undeserved?” he asks.

“I know it's deserved right now,” co-host Todd Erzen chimes in.

But despite the betrayals and gaslighting, Deace believes sticking with Trump and the current MAGA movement is the only realistic option right now, even with all its flaws.

“Hear where we're coming from, and then you decide for yourself if you think we're right,” he says to Ben and other Gen Zers.

“A lot of you young men aren't married yet and don't have kids yet, and so you're not thinking yet in terms of 20-, 30-year increments,” he explains.

“It's not that I don't see the betrayals that you're bringing to my attention. It's not that I'm unaware of the gaslighting on several fronts. It's not that I think Donald Trump tiptoes between the raindrops,” Deace continues.

“It's that there's not another army for me to go serve in. There's not another alternative for me to go enlist in to punch back at the spirit of the age that wants to end my way of life before I can pass it on to my kids and grandkids.”

The older a person gets, he explains, the more he or she begins to realize how little time there really is. Becoming a parent and then a grandparent especially puts things into perspective.

“Your time starts getting shorter for the mark I can really leave for [children and grandchildren] and what I'm going to leave behind and what messes I'll leave them to clean up that I could have confronted myself,” says Deace.

“There's not another army for me to go in and enlist in. The only meaningful opposition in America and in the West of the spirit of the age is Trump and his movement.”

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