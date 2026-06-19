New Graham Platner texts reveal further depths of DEPRAVITY

Despite telling Mika Brzezinski on "Morning Joe" that “there’s nothing out there that’s actually concerning,” Graham Platner’s leaked text messages have taken a turn for the worse — as they prove the Senate candidate lied about his Nazi tattoo.

In one newly released string of messages, an ex tells a friend that he “makes weird noises,” he has a “Nazi tattoo,” he was “f**king around on his [fiancee],” and that she was glad to be rid of him.

The friend responded, “All fixable except CHEATER,” to which Platner’s ex answered, “idk man I think there’s a lot of that that isn’t fixable.”

In another text exchange, one woman says about his campaign, “Hes got a decent platform,” while the other responds, “Better not take a peek at the Nazi tattoo on his chest.”

“Hard knowing what we know tho,” the first woman fires back.

And in one more leaked message, a woman writes, “It’s crazy cuz I also know he has a very unfortunate tattoo, and he never gave me back my pie dish, so I’m considering selling him out.”

“Again, another person confirming they knew about that tattoo before he ran for office, before supposedly Graham Platner said that he knew about his own tattoo and what the origins of it were. Again, this man is an absolute pathological liar, Dave,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere tells co-host Dave Landau.

“He’s a perfect candidate, though, for Democratic women willing to believe absolutely anything. So he might be your guy,” Dave agrees.

“I get why he’s lying, I’ll say that, because it is very hard to run for office and say, ‘Yeah, I knew it was a Nazi tattoo the whole time,’” he adds.

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