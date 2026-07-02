ANOTHER democratic socialist likely headed to Congress — says 9/11 was ‘inevitable’

In what seems like a never-ending trend of communists winning their primaries this election cycle, Colorado democratic socialist Melat Kiros is likely headed to Congress.

And Kiros’ recent comments about the tragic events of September 11 have Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck alarmed.

Kiros was asked in an interview with Colorado’s Next 9News about comments she had made regarding the Hamas terror attack on October 7 while appearing on Twitch streamer Hasan Piker’s show.

Kiros doubled down that it was “an inevitable consequence of apartheid, of occupation, decades of occupation.”

The reporter followed up that answer with a question about the most deadly attack on American soil.

“Do you believe that the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America were the inevitable consequence of American foreign policy?” the reporter asked.

“Inevitable in the sense that we destabilized a lot of the Middle East. That forced people to believe that another act of violence was the only response. And again, just like I said before, our responsibility is to getting rid of those conditions that lead to violence,” Kiros replied.

“It’s the typical, you know, blame the rape victim that you get attacked from whatever we did,” Jason Buttrill tells Glenn.

“I don’t agree with blaming the victim or anything when it comes to anything like this,” he adds.

“Name the country that hasn’t made these kinds of mistakes,” Glenn agrees.

“We do nothing to deserve that kind of stuff ... the American people are those people that we think of as red, white, and blue and just want to do the right thing and help each other and help other countries,” he says.

“That’s what’s really in our heart. But that’s not what our government’s been doing,” he adds.

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