Glenn Beck: Executing Fort Hood terrorist must send a message to the Muslim world

How should America execute a convicted terrorist who turned his weapon on his fellow soldiers?

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says that while it should be about more than carrying out a sentence, the execution of the Fort Hood shooter should not be televised.

“We live in a society that already diminishes death so much. I don’t want it on TikTok,” Glenn says, explaining that exposing the public to an execution will “rot our souls.”

“It needs to be dignified. … And it needs to send a very strong message. Just killing him will not send the message. Killing him at Fort Hood is a very good thing. Sends a message that America is serious,” he explains.

“This was a guy who betrayed his country and went into his own company, went in at Fort Hood and shot up people in Fort Hood, including his own people that served in uniform with him. That needs to be seen by Americans, and we need to know that we do not tolerate it,” he adds.

However, the most important message that needs to be sent is to the Muslim world, which Glenn believes needs to see that “we don’t buy in to your false god.”

“It’s a false god if you think that you’re going to get virgins for killing innocents. So we don’t buy in to your false god, and we are not afraid of your false god, and we are not afraid of you,” he says.

“We’re not playing your game,” he continues. “We’re not going to be called Islamophobic.”

Glenn points out that an all-female firing squad would send an even stronger message: “If you actually believe that you’re not going to get your virgins because you’ve been killed by a woman, then I will insult you every day by killing those monsters … with a woman firing squad.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.