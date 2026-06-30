Glenn Beck warns America is TRAINING ENEMIES to destroy us as we speak: ‘A poison that doesn’t kill teaches’

At first glance, genetically mutated rats in New York, Iran’s missile program, Britain’s grooming gang scandal, attacks on ICE facilities, and the rise of democratic socialism in America’s largest cities appear to have nothing in common.

But according to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, they’re all examples of the same fundamental principle at work.

“Researchers now at Rutgers University found the vast majority of house mice and brown rats across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., have now genetically mutated to shrug off all of the poison that we have thrown at them for decades,” Glenn reports.

“Every rat that survived a less-than-lethal dose handed that resistance to the next litter. And generation by generation, we bred a more poison-resistant rat,” he adds.

Another story, Glenn says, is that the Trump administration is “asking Congress for $88 billion in supplemental funding tied to the Iran war, with most of it going to the Pentagon and replacing strained missile stockpiles.”

“Yet Tehran is boasting that the deal leaves its missile program untouched while it negotiates with Oman to charge costs for passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” he continues.

“This is a lesson that we refuse to learn, and the world has already learned it about us. We’re never, ever fighting a war enough to kill it. We never fight them hard enough to end it because we get bored, distracted,” he adds.

Glenn also points to the Rape Gang Inquiry Report, which dropped a bombshell: Muslim grooming gangs targeted and trafficked young white girls throughout the U.K.

“For 20 years, British authorities saw this, looked away, terrified of exactly the accusation now being aimed at the report. A half-confronted evil doesn’t shrink from embarrassment. It learns which words will make you flinch,” he explains.

And there is another story Glenn believes is related to the prior three: “More than a dozen defendants got prison for the 2025 attack on an ICE facility, and Rashida Tlaib called the sentencing bull crap.”

One of those arrested shot an ICE officer in the neck.

“The guy who pulled the trigger got 100 years, and Rashida Tlaib is saying this is crazy,” Glenn says.

“We’re jailing bodies, but we’re not touching the belief that told them that violence was righteous. So the belief goes on looking for more recruits,” he continues.

And now, socialists are “about to run four of America’s biggest cities.”

“Mamdani’s machine swept New York,” Glenn says.

“So, line up all of these stories, and the same law runs underneath all five. It is the oldest law in biology, and it does not care about your politics,” he continues. “A poison that doesn’t kill teaches.”

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