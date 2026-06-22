Glenn Beck: When the government says THIS phrase, protect yourself immediately

Tyranny rarely arrives wearing a villain’s mask. More often, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck argues, it comes wrapped in the language of compassion.

“The most dangerous sentence in all of human history is not, ‘I hate you.’ It’s, ‘This is for your own good.’ Cruelty announces itself, and you can guard against it. But tyranny that believes it’s being kind never stops because it never feels guilty,” Glenn explains.

“When somebody justifies power, a policy, or an exception by telling you it’s to protect the vulnerable, that is not the time to relax. They’re not protecting the vulnerable. They may think they are, but they’re not,” he continues.

And Glenn has several news stories to back up his belief.

“Britain, that full report on the sex scandal that has been going on with the, dare I say it, with the Muslim immigrants, the number now is at a quarter of a million girls were raped,” he begins.

“The officials shielded, you know, one favored group from criticism at all cost. And the cost was the children. And the instinct that did this was not hatred for the children or the British people. It was a warped idea of protection. Protect the favored group,” he explains.

“Story two ... the UK wants to scan all content on every phone in the country. Not kids' phones, every phone. Your photos, your messages, everything you do on the presumption that it might find something helpful to protect the children,” he continues.

“Protect the child becomes scan every adult. That’s the slope. That’s the play,” he adds.

The third story Glenn uses as an example is the FTC’s lawsuit against the world’s leading transgender medicine organization, where they allege that it “cooked its own clinical guidelines to juice insurance coverage for procedures on minors.”

“Now, I want you to set aside wherever you land on the underlying issue. Look only at the structure here. The institution you’re told trust because it’s credentialed authority where the doctors were protecting your child,” he says.

“They bent the science toward the billing department. Same pattern, different lab code,” he continues, before revealing the one question those who value their freedom need to ask when it's being challenged.

“Ask the one question that has protected free people for 300 years,” he says, asking, “Who watches the protector?”

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