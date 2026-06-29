Glenn Beck: She wants to abolish Western civilization. Now she's headed to Congress.

Radical Muslim Democrat Darializa Avila Chevalier appears to be headed for Congress, despite having publicly advocated for extremist and anti-American positions.

And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is extremely concerned.

“She has called for abolishing the police, abolishing prisons, and abolishing all borders. She clarified her position on defunding the police by writing that her vision means 'ending policing full stop. Period. No more police at all ever,'” Glenn explains.

“She retweeted posts saying, ‘Yes, literally abolish the border,' and, 'All deportations are wrong.’ She has called the United States an effing disgrace. Referred to the U.S. as occupied Native American land and joked about wiping her dirty hands on the American flag,” he continues.

“She wrote favorably about communism. She wrote, ‘Seize the means of production.’ That’s a quote. She called for nationalizing all of the utilities, nationalizing all the pharmaceutical companies, and seizing all properties from landlords. She wrote that pyromania associated with anarchism is intriguing,” he adds.

Avila Chevalier even criticized Bernie Sanders and AOC for being “too pro-Israel” as well as retweeting that “Israel doesn’t exist.”

“And she wrote that black and Arab men fetishize ugly colonizing women,” Glenn says.

Avila Chevalier is also a founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest. The organization's stated goal is “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization,” and it is admittedly seeking “community and instruction from the militants in the global South.”

“Our intifada is an internationalist one. We are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people. We reject every genocidal, eugenist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized,” the organization’s statement reads.

“How does she possibly serve? How can she raise her hand and say, ‘I will protect and defend the Constitution of the United States’ when she has said these things?” Glenn asks.

“That oath is not just part of the ceremony. That is a sacred oath,” he continues, adding, “It is legally binding, and it is made so people like her cannot serve.”

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