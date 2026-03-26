Overlooked Trump WINS that have crowned him ‘the true patriarch of the nation’

Since most of the media outright ignores or denies President Trump’s wins since taking office last year, BlazeTV host John Doyle is taking a moment to appreciate them.

And the first win is the homicide rate.

“This is obviously something that America has struggled with, we’ll say, in the advent of diversity, civil rights law, police brutality, things of that nature,” Doyle explains.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice, the U.S. homicide rate is at a projected 125-year low, which is the lowest level in recorded history at four per 100,000 people.

“So yeah, we are very optimistic about the crime thing because nobody trusts the Democrats to actually handle that properly,” he says.

“Another thing that I think has been very good for us, the construction of the patriot border wall,” he adds, pointing out that Trump is making good on one of his major first-term promises.

“Perhaps his most famous campaign promise,” Doyle says, pulling up a recent article titled “A massive border wall expansion is underway” by the Washington Post.

The article details Trump’s $46.5 billion plan to build hundreds of miles of new southern border barriers at a pace of three new miles per week.

“Being the Washington Post, it’s going to spend a lot of time complaining about environmental impacts. But ... this is obviously a major victory for the Trump administration, for America,” he continues. “It’s proof that we are indeed heading in the right direction.”

But there’s more good where that came from.

“Another thing, which is immediately affecting American patriots: rent. Rent prices. They are actually at the national level beginning to decrease. It’s unbelievable,” he says, pointing out that according to the reventure app — which is a real estate data and analysis platform — rent prices are down across the country.

“As rent prices decrease and renting becomes cheaper than owning, like theoretically, selling prices on homes will also be forced to drop,” Doyle says.

And to Doyle, these wins have crowned Trump “the true patriarch of the nation.”

“He will make our cities great again,” he adds.

Want more from John Doyle?

To enjoy more of the truth about America and join the fight to restore a country that has been betrayed by its own leaders, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.