Liz Wheeler: Britain’s rape gang scandal could not have happened without help

The horrifying details from Britain’s grooming gang scandal have been revealed through the "Rape Gang Inquiry Report" — and BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler finds it all almost impossible to comprehend.

“My mind has been spinning for hours because I can’t read the account of this sexual torture of young children,” Wheeler begins.

“What was done to these girls in Britain, these young white girls, 250,000 of them, is actually beyond the scope of human imagination,” she says.

“How did this happen?”

And Wheeler believes there's only one answer to that question.

“The scope of the crimes that were committed is so widespread and so extreme that the only explanation is that it was allowed to happen,” she says.

The girls were as young as 11 years old and were “systemically raped and trafficked by Muslim men in Britain.”

“We know this because of the ones who have been charged, 87% of these perpetrators who have been convicted were Muslim,” she explains.

“This is not a generalization. This is not a negative stereotype. This is not bigotry or Islamophobia or whatever the left is going to accuse us of engaging in for simply acknowledging what is happening here,” she continues.

According to the report, these men worked through “organized networks of perpetrators” who “built coordinated operations that transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men.”

The report also explains that “police forces ignored repeated reports, criminalized victims instead of perpetrators, destroyed evidence, and allowed known rapists to walk free on bail.”

Social care services even placed children “in trafficking hubs,” “closed cases despite clear indicators of exploitation, and retaliated against whistleblowers.”

Meanwhile, the National Health Service recorded genital injuries, STIs in children as young as 13, pregnancies from rape, suicide attempts — but still discharged these children back to their abusers.

And when politicians were asked about the abuse, they did nothing but reverse the blame.

“The mayor, Sadiq Khan, London mayor ... when he was asked publicly about these allegations, said that it was fake, that they were false allegations. And he turned it around, and he blamed the victims and ... falsely accused them of being politically motivated,” Wheeler explains.

However, a Daily Express report revealed that Khan had access to documents from the police detailing the crimes.

“It’s almost beyond comprehension to understand how someone could see this happening and not turn their life upside down to try to stop it,” Wheeler says.

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