‘They’re not homeless; they’re drug addicts’: Spencer Pratt has Democrats ‘scared’ as no-nonsense message gains support

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has something that professional politicians can’t manufacture: authenticity.

And BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler explains this powerful trait has left his opponents terrified.

“If we had a video camera on the faces of the Democrat political strategists and on Spencer Pratt’s opponents, you can bet your bottom dollar that they are just shell-shocked by this. They don’t know how to deal with this. They are so scared,” Wheeler says.

The reason why the Democrats are “scared,” she explains, is because while Pratt is all about no-nonsense policy, they have no policy to run on at all.

“They can't run on Karen Bass’ record. They can’t run on Nithya Raman’s ideology. So what they do instead as their sort of final move — this is one week before the election; people are already casting early votes — is they try to use famous people to invoke groupthink among voters,” she continues.

And unlike past elections, this strategy isn’t working — as Pratt’s “X factor,” which Wheeler explains as “political savvy that can’t be taught” — is winning over voters left and right.

“It allows him or it enables him to speak in a way to voters that is not only relatable, but completely without the fear of offending the politically correct police,” she says, before playing a clip of Pratt demonstrating this “political savvy.”

“What are your plans for the over 40,000 homeless in Los Angeles?” a reporter asked Pratt.

“Well, they’re not homeless. They’re drug addicts. Most of these people are addicted to fentanyl and meth. This isn’t Spencer making it up,” Pratt responded.

“No matter what anybody tells you, we have housing and shelter for everyone that’s living on the street. They are choosing to be on the street because they want to do drugs. They don’t want rules. They don’t want to listen. They want to have animals to abuse. This idea that they are forced on the street right now is a lie that our city is perpetuating,” he continued.

“We’ve paid $24 billion to house these 40,000 people. There’s spots for all of these people. They are choosing, because they’re an addict, and you can do fentanyl and sewer meth on the sidewalk with no repercussions,” he added.

When the reporter pressed him on how he plans to address the “homeless” issue, Pratt explained that he plans to use federal land to build facilities for them in just 90 days — but only for the true Los Angeles homeless who want to change their lives for the better.

“These 40,000 people, 60% of them, City Watch just announced this week, are not from Los Angeles. They’re not from California. These people have been bussed in by scam rehabs, scam NGOs, scam homeless nonprofits. These people, when I unplug them and say, ‘You're not taking our tax money any more,’” they’re all going to go to Seattle, where the mayor will welcome them,” Pratt said.

“So the people that want to keep doing drugs and live on the sidewalk — a lot of these people are going to leave. The other ones, there’s a lot of criminals, there’s people that are getting naked in front of kids. They’re going to jail,” he continued.

“Not everyone goes in the same box. So we have the money, we have the resources, and we have the facility,” he added.

“The reason that this is so effective,” Wheeler says, “the reason that the political savvy, the X factor that Spencer Pratt possesses, is so effective is because voters recognize authenticity when they see it.”

“Spencer Pratt is giving it to them straight,” she adds.

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