Trump says Philadelphia Eagles will 'absolutely' be invited to the White House: 'They deserve to be down here'

A supposed feud involving the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles and the White House seems to be cleared up after President Trump declared the team would be extended an invitation immediately.

As Blaze News previously reported, an alleged inside source had told outlets that the NFL team declined an invitation to the White House with a "massive no."

Many responded to the apparent rejection with rage, including former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

"GO F YOURSELVES EAGLES. My husband is a fan so I got onboard but F this BS," she wrote.

Soon thereafter, NBC's Pro Football Talk cited a source that allegedly had direct knowledge of the Eagles' thoughts on the matter, who said the team would show up if invited. The source also allegedly revealed the team would be honored to attend and that rejecting an invitation was never considered by the franchise.

'It was a great performance.'

While in the Oval Office, President Trump was asked by a reporter if the Eagles were "being extended an invitation."

"They will be," Trump quickly replied. "We haven't yet, but we will be. I thought it was a great performance by them," he recalled.

The president continued, "Absolutely they'll be extended that invitation."

Trump then turned to an aide and asked the aide to send the invitation "right away" before turning back to the press pool and repeating, "We'll do it right away. We're gonna do it sometime today."

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, after Trump originally supported the Chiefs following several players on the team coming out as his supporters. This included kicker Harrison Butker, who has previously visited the White House with the team, and even the wife and mother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Trump's Super Bowl schedule surprised a lot of critics and supporters, who noted that not only did he give a full sit-down interview with Fox News that day, but he also managed to fit in a round of golf with legend Tiger Woods.

UFC President Dana White recently even spoke on Trump's energy level around that time. White said that he flew to Mar-a-Lago on election night to watch the results with Trump and said the president hadn't slept in about 72 hours.

"They deserve to be down here," the president said about the Eagles. "And we hope to see them."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!