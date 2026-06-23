18-year-old suspect in deadly shooting in California library reportedly wanted Columbine-style massacre

The 18-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in a Northern California library Monday afternoon wanted a Columbine-style massacre, KHSL-TV said.

Police received a 911 call at 5:12 p.m. from the library in Chico, the station said, adding that the police chief said dispatch heard sounds of shots fired and screaming inside the library. Police told KCRA-TV the shooting occurred at the Butte County Library. Chico is about an hour and a half north of Sacramento.

'I could have been in the wrong place at the wrong time today.'

As police entered the front of the building, the suspect ran out the back and was tackled to the ground, KHSL said, adding that station viewer Jeannie Lee Schroeder recorded video of police holding the suspect on the ground.

"I was surprised the police officers were at the front of the library on the Sheridan side of the library as we were going past," Schroeder told KHSL. "I saw somebody in a white-colored T-shirt running, and then two police officers take them down and tackle them to the ground, and it just registered, 'Oh my God, they got him.'"

Schroeder added to KHSL that "one [officer] was behind. He was running toward the street, and then one person was coming from an angle in front of him, and another person — a police officer — was coming from behind. I couldn't believe I was witnessing it in real time."

The Chico Police Department, in partnership with investigators from the Butte County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is actively conducting interviews, collecting evidence, and reviewing facts of the case, KHSL added.

The suspect arrested in connection with the shooting has been identified as 18-year-old Chico resident Bradley Scott Sayer, KHSL said.

Sayer has been arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail for two open counts of murder, the Chico Police Department told KHSL.

Two adults were shot and killed, KHSL reported, adding that one juvenile was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities at this time have determined that Sayer acted alone, KHSL added.

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Police issued a news release on Tuesday morning saying there is no indication Sayer had any prior relationship with or connection to any of the victims in the library at the time of the shooting. Sayer's motivation appears to be founded in a desire to commit a Columbine High School massacre-type shooting.

A YouTube video indicated that Sayer graduated from Chico High School in June, KHSL reported.

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"I could have been in the wrong place at the wrong time today," Schroeder told KHSL.

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told KHSL that Sayer is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 3 p.m. Thursday in Oroville.

Those with information related to the case are asked to contact the Chico Police Detective Bureau at 530-897-5820, KHSL reported.

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