3 female customers at Florida Taco Bell allegedly use water cup for soda — then employee opens fire after argument

Three female customers at a Florida Taco Bell allegedly used a water cup for soda earlier this week, after which an employee opened fire following an argument.

Officers were called around noon Monday to the Taco Bell at Military Trail and 45th Street in West Palm Beach after reports of shots fired inside the restaurant, WPEC-TV reported, citing the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday.

'It doesn't surprise me that it would happen. The world we live in today, it makes sense.'



Police said three women entered the restaurant and asked for a cup of water, the station reported.

Investigators said one of the women then filled the cup at a soda fountain, which led to a verbal argument with an employee identified as 20-year-old D'Mari Jy'Quan Patterson, WPEC said.

A witness recorded cellphone video showing Patterson yelling at the women as tempers flared, the station said, adding that police said the sound of a gun being racked can be heard on the video just before a shot rang out in the dining area.

One woman fell to the floor after being shot while another suffered a graze wound, investigators told WPEC.

A third woman ran out of the restaurant, the station said, adding that police allege Patterson followed her outside and fired another shot in her direction.

WPEC said that shot missed but shattered a window near the entrance.

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The three women drove themselves to a hospital, WPEC reported, adding that police said two were treated for minor injuries and released, while the third was not injured.

After the shooting, Patterson called 911 and told dispatchers a customer had jumped behind the counter, the station said, adding that an arrest affidavit indicated he admitted firing the gun and told officers he placed the gun in the management office before police arrived.

Investigators told WPEC Patterson claimed he believed the women were armed — though police said no weapons were found.

In addition, surveillance video and witness statements don't support a claim of self-defense, police told the station, which added that the women appeared to be trying to leave when additional shots were fired.

One customer told WPEC regarding the incident that "it doesn't surprise me that it would happen. The world we live in today, it makes sense."

Patterson was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, the station said, adding that jail records show he's being held pending court proceedings. His bond is $25,000 for each count of aggravated assault, jail records show.

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, WPEC said.

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