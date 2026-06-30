3 females charged with murdering mother of 5 on Texas street in broad daylight; 1 suspect appears to smile after her arrest

Three females have been charged with murdering a mother of five on a south Texas street in broad daylight — and at least one suspect appeared to smile on video after her arrest.

Officers with the Del Rio Police Department just after 2 p.m. Thursday responded to Val Verde Regional Medical Center after receiving a report of a female suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

'The severity of this crime is indeed a stark reminder of the consequences of violent actions. We need God in our lives.'

Upon arrival, officers determined the assault had occurred in the 800 block of East 10th Street, police said.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the victim was taken to a medical facility in San Antonio for emergency treatment, police said.

During the investigation, detectives identified the victim as a 32-year-old female and developed three suspects: Kitty Mia Diaz, 21; Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19; and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21.

Investigators gathered surveillance video, processed evidence, and conducted numerous witness interviews, police said, adding that officers located and arrested Kitty Mia Diaz and Amaya Cookie Diaz without incident around 4 p.m. Soon after officers located and arrested Kyandra Renee Faz, police said. All three suspects were taken to the Del Rio Police Department for booking and processing, police said.

USA Today reported that video capturing the arrests of Kitty Mia Diaz and Amaya Cookie Diaz show both females grinning as they're placed into police vehicles. The below news video — at the 2:38 mark — shows at least one handcuffed female appearing to smile following her arrest:

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Around 9 p.m. investigators were told that the victim — identified as Caroline Peña, KENS-TV reported — was pronounced dead, police said.

Following the victim’s death, all three suspects were charged with murder and were taken to the GEO Correctional Facility, police said.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing and that additional charges may be filed as investigators continue to gather evidence and determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

A number of those commenting underneath the police department's Facebook post about the killing were taken aback by it:

"The severity of this crime is indeed a stark reminder of the consequences of violent actions," one commenter wrote. "We need God in our lives."

"It's heartbreaking to see women (or any person) involved in such a violent incident," another user said before adding, "Stay strong Del Rio, my thoughts are with the victim's family and the community during this difficult time."

"None of this had to happen," another commenter stated. "The saddest part is that all of them had children and families who now have to live with the aftermath. Choices don’t just affect yourself; they affect everyone connected to you."

"Prayers for the victim's family," another user wrote.

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