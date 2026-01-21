'A piece of ice for world protection': Trump rules out military intervention in Greenland

Europeans breathed a sigh of relief after President Donald Trump ruled out using military intervention to acquire Greenland.

Trump took another victory lap Wednesday during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, recapping all the successes of the first year of his second term. During these remarks, Trump clarified that he would not send boots on the ground in the "piece of ice" known as Greenland.

'I don’t have to use force.'

"We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won't give it," Trump said. "We've never asked for anything else."

"They have a choice," Trump added. "You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember."

RELATED: Trump cites Nobel Peace Prize snub in latest push for Greenland takeover

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump followed his ominous statement with a reassuring one, remarking for the first time publicly that the United States will not forcefully take Greenland.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won’t do that,” Trump said.

RELATED: 'Make America Go Away': Protests erupt in Greenland after Trump threatens tariffs on Europe

Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!