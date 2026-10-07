Image source: Hatboro (Pa.) Police Department
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Allegedly drunk female flips out on arresting officer with repeated violent physical attack, police say
October 07, 2026
The suspect is facing 6 charges in connection with the incident, including aggravated assault on police.
An allegedly drunk female is accused of flipping out on an arresting police officer with a repeated violent physical attack over the weekend in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Hatboro Police said officers were dispatched Sunday to Hatters Court in the Woodwinds Condo Complex for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Hatboro is about 45 minutes north of Philadelphia.
'$1,000? Seriously?? ... Seems like she should have been held to a higher bail.'
While officers were responding, police said they received information about approximately seven individuals engaged in a fistfight in the parking lot.
Arriving officers didn't encounter a large-scale fight, but police said 23-year-old Emily Abbruzzi was in violation of statutes regarding disorderly conduct as well as public drunkenness.
When officers attempted to take Abbruzzi into custody, police said she purposefully kicked an officer in the leg.
Police said after Abbruzzi was placed in handcuffs and was being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, she attempted to kick the same officer in the chest.
As she was being seat-belted into the patrol vehicle, police said Abbruzzi attempted to kick the same officer in the face.
RELATED: Female college senior allegedly punches cop, interferes with arrest — and pays for it
Image source: Hatboro (Pa.) Police Department
Abbruzzi was arrested and charged with:
- Aggravated assault on police
- Simple assault
- Resisting arrest
- Harassment
- Public drunkenness
- Disorderly conduct
Abbruzzi was arraigned Monday; bail was set at $1,000, police said, adding that a preliminary hearing is pending.
One commenter under a Facebook post from the Hatboro-Horsham Patch about the incident said, "$1,000? Seriously?? This woman kicks or attempts to kick a police officer three times? Seems like she should have been held to a higher bail."
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Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
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