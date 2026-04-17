Another top Trump official is on the way out

Markwayne Mullin, who took over as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security following Kristi Noem's ouster in March, announced Thursday that there is going to be another senior personnel change at his agency.

Todd Lyons will leave the role of acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, effective May 31.

'A phenomenal patriot and dedicated leader.'

"Director Lyons has been a great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities," said Mullin. "He jumpstarted an agency that had not been allowed to do its job for four years."

"We wish him luck on his next opportunity in the private sector," added Mullin.

Lyons is a veteran ICE official who has served with the agency since 2007.

Around the time he entered the role of acting director in March 2025 — following the demotion of his predecessor, Caleb Vitello — Noem characterized Lyons as a work horse who, with border czar Tom Homan, had done "incredible work cleaning up our communities and making them safer."

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Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc/Getty Images

In the months since, Lyons has been on the receiving end of relentless abuse by anti-ICE activists such as New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver (D), who subjected him to a 3.5-minute rant during a congressional hearing in February. After questioning Lyons' religiosity, McIver asked him, "How do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?"

The radical Democrat who allegedly assaulted ICE officers last year, asked further, "Do you think you're going to hell, Mr. Lyons?"

When disgraced ex-California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) demanded Lyons' resignation in February, he refused, later stating, "I will not resign, because I believe in the rule of law and will continue to uphold my oath."

A pair of unnamed U.S. officials told CBS News that Lyons was planning to leave the federal government to spend more time with family, including his sons, in Massachusetts.

Prioritizing family was also DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin's apparent reason for resigning earlier this year.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said in a statement that Lyons is "a phenomenal patriot and dedicated leader who has been at the center of President Trump's historic efforts to secure our homeland and reverse the Democrats' sinister border invasion."

Homan said in a statement obtained by CNN, "I commend him for a distinguished law enforcement career and the countless contributions he has made to protect our country and advance its interests."

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