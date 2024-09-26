Biden makes one thing clear in rambling spot on 'The View': Harris co-owns his failures

President Joe Biden made clear Wednesday while yucking it up with the hosts of ABC's "The View" that Kamala Harris co-owns his failures and that two assassination attempts will not dissuade him from continuing to dehumanize President Donald Trump.

Less than two weeks after a second Democratic donor allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump and within hours of the Biden-Harris Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo saying, "Let's extinguish [Trump] for good," Biden told "The View" that Harris' Republican opponent has "no social redeeming value."

"He really does not believe in democracy and the guardrails our system has set up to prevent the abuse of power," said Biden, whose fellow Democrats attempted to remove Trump from the ballot and whose Department of Justice still has Trump ally Stephen Bannon locked upfor a supposed crime Attorney General Merrick Garland similarly committed.

"Look at what he does and what he says and look what he did," added Biden.

During the interview, Biden suggested foreign officials have expressed to him their concerns about Harris not winning in November and claimed that Trump's re-election would mean the end of NATO.

When Whoopi Goldberg likened the Republican survivor of two recent assassination attempts to a "bug," Biden pretended to crush an insect on the table and grinned — a metaphoric slaying that prompted the audience to cheer wildly.

A recent poll conducted by RMG Research for Napolitan News Service revealed that nearly 3 in 10 Democrats surveyed would have preferred to see Kamala Harris' political opponent gunned down in cold blood on Sept. 15.

The Trump campaign later suggested the exchange was further evidence that "Democrats are the party of violence."

Extra to suggesting that foreign nationals are rooting against Trump, Biden undermined Harris' recent efforts to distance and distinguish herself from the current administration.

'Kamala Harris 100% owns every single bad policy of the last four years.'

"As vice president, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do," said Biden. "So I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy."

Since Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic candidate — the possibility of which the liberal media said late last year was a Republican "conspiracy" — the vice president's allies in the media have worked feverishly to downplay her complicity in Biden's failings and condemn those with functional memories.

Politico, for instance, criticized Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) for "tr[ying] to tether Harris to Biden," despite having previously reported that various government agencies have tethered Harris to Biden with a hyphen since January 2021.

For instance, the Education Department referred to the "Biden-Harris administration" on its website from day one.

The effort to distance Harris from Biden has also been undermined by the attention Harris has repeatedly drawn to her hand in critical decisions, such as America's disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as by her current campaign's clumsy plagiarism of Biden's policy platform.

In response to Biden's admission on "The View," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "Straight from Biden's mouth: Kamala Harris 100% owns every single bad policy of the last four years that led to inflation, wars breaking out across the world and our wide open southern border!"

The Virginia GOP wrote, "This is Joe Biden promising you that 4 years of Kamala Harris will be just like the 4 years we just had: 20% inflation[;] 10M+ illegal aliens[;] Radical left-wing culture wars."

