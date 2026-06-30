'Common sense': Trump's new memo promises 'freedom to fix' your own car

President Trump has initiated the end of a high-profile, bureaucratic nightmare related to your own car.

During the Monday signing of a memorandum on "the freedom to fix," President Trump himself expressed his disbelief at the ridiculousness of the problems the government creates.

'If you own it, you should have the freedom to fix it!'

"It came to my attention because I noticed they were arresting people for fixing their car. ... That's not even believable," Trump said before he signed the memorandum.

After signing the memo, Trump added, "We rule by common sense, to a large extent."

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The memo will begin the process of giving car owners greater flexibility to fix their own car. One of the primary limitations at the moment is the harsh restrictions on tampering with emissions controls: "To further ensure vehicle affordability, it is the policy of my Administration that consumers should be able to fix their vehicles with affordable parts without being deemed to have circumvented emissions controls."

The presidential action will attempt to bring greater peace of mind to consumers and after-market parts manufacturers, which are in regulatory limbo as things stand.

It also takes back federal control from the de facto regulatory control taken by California by loosening restrictions and making the costs of repair more affordable. California's system is apparently bloated and time-consuming for owners to receive the necessary certifications for their vehicles.

If it is any indication of the current regulatory environment around this issue, the California Air Resources Board "has the only certification process for after-market parts currently recognized as sufficient under the [Clean Air Act]," the memorandum states.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, who is tasked with loosening the restrictions, touted this memorandum as a win for consumers.

"If you own it, you should have the freedom to fix it!" Zeldin wrote on X. "President Trump just signed a new Presidential Memo protecting Americans’ freedom to fix their own vehicle if they so desire. The President's action also combats cheap foreign aftermarket vehicle parts while also breaking up the monopoly the California Air Resources Board has had over certifying aftermarket parts."

"This is an idea from the top when President Trump called me one recent Saturday night saying he wants this Memo drafted, signed and implemented at Trump Speed instantly," he added.

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