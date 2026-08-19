Male wearing creepy mask terrorizes random people in Philly — until one woman fights back

Philadelphia police are searching for a young black male they said wore a creepy Halloween mask in order to terrorize random people on Aug. 12.

A police press release showed various screenshots from surveillance videos around the city as police sought help from the public to identify a suspect.

'So I was like, 'OK, well, let's see if you can fight,' and he couldn't.''

Surveillance video also showed the man running after a woman who was jogging in the area of 1500 JFK Blvd. at about 5:30 in the morning.

Police said the creep chased after the 40-year-old woman and allegedly said, "Are you ready to die?" which panicked the victim.

She tried to get away from him, but stumbled and injured herself during the incident. Police said the suspect fled to the SEPTA Suburban Station after the altercation.

Another woman said she saw the weirdo and turned the tables on the creep.

Jameka, who didn't want to be identified by her last name, told WPVI-TV that she saw the man running behind the jogger and she tried to warn the woman, but she was wearing headphones.

"I started to wave at her from across the intersection and say, 'Hey, there's someone behind you, look behind you.' And she heard me, and then she started to run away," Jameka said.

She said the man tried to get into the La Colombe coffee shop before turning his attention to her.

"He just seemed so disoriented about what his goals actually were. I had bags; he wasn't reaching for those. It didn't seem like he had a clear goal to like actually get in La Colombe to do anything," she explained.

"So I was like, 'OK, well, let's see if you can fight,' and he couldn't,'" Jameka said.

She said she kicked him in the chest and demonstrated for the WPVI reporter.

A worker at the coffee shop named Kate Egan said the creep terrorized her co-worker before a security guard intervened.

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"It's really unsettling just trying to get to work and have a kid like this actively terrorizing women," Egan said. "I really hope he is caught."

Police described the creep as a black male age 16 to 20 years with a medium complexion and a thin build and standing about 5'8" tall. He allegedly confronted about six people that day.

They said anyone who sees him should not approach him but instead contact police immediately.

The suspect will face multiple charges including terroristic threats and simple assault if he is caught, according to police.

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