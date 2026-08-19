Trump-backed candidate scores major victory in one of the year’s high-stakes gubernatorial primaries

One of the most contentious gubernatorial primary races of the election season was called Tuesday night, sealing the nomination for another Trump-endorsed candidate.

On Tuesday night, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) secured the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Florida against a crowded field of candidates.

'Now is the time for the Republican Party to unite.'

Donalds, who was endorsed by Trump, celebrated the win on X, saying, "I am grateful to my family, my team, my volunteers, and every Floridian who powered us to this victory."

"Now is the time for the Republican Party to unite. By working together, we can make Florida more affordable and defend the Florida Dream for our families, seniors, and young people," Donalds added.

According to a CBS report, with 99% of the votes in, Donalds clinched the nomination handily with 48% of the votes.

Jay Collins, the current lieutenant governor of Florida serving since August 2025, came in second place behind Donalds, with 25% of the vote.

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Collins released a statement on X thanking his staff and volunteers for their dedication and conceding the election.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to meet so many incredible Floridians, earn the trust of hardworking families, and be welcomed into neighborhoods in every corner of this state as I’ve run for governor," Collins said in the post.

"I congratulate Byron Donalds on his victory and vow to continue fighting like hell to ensure we remain the free state of Florida in November," he concluded.

President Donald Trump celebrated the win with a Truth Social post highlighting his endorsement of Donalds, among other Republican victories.

"A lot of great WINS tonight!!!" Trump added in a subsequent post, referring to the victories of other Trump endorsees.

Republican challenger James Fishback earned 10% of the vote, coming in third behind Jay Collins.

In an address to his supporters after the race had been called, Fishback said he called Donalds and congratulated him on his victory, adding, "And the truth is that while I concede this race, I do not concede this fight — because the future of our country is on the line."

"The truth is victory is near. Perhaps not for this campaign tonight, but victory for our movement has never been closer. I am here to tell you that America First is inevitable."

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has remained neutral throughout the election season, and as of early Wednesday morning, he has not released a statement on X regarding the election's outcome.

Byron Donalds will face Democratic nominee David Jolly in November. According to CBS, Jolly emerged as the undisputed champion of the Democratic primary with 61% of the vote, with a handful of challengers trailing far behind.

Florida has had an unbroken line of Republican governors for 27 years, since Jeb Bush took office in 1999.

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