DISTURBING details released in child porn arrest of Pride group founder and school board member

Federal prosecutors released new details in the child porn arrest of a drag queen founder of a Pride group in central New York, and they are very disturbing.

Travis J. Longo, 46, of Cazenovia had been arrested over an alleged "pattern" of sexually explicit communications to a child under 12 years old, as previously reported by Blaze News.

'Drag is all about tearing down social norms. None of it is real.'

Police initially released few details in the case, but a federal criminal complaint reveals the disgusting content allegedly found on Longo's iPhone 17 Pro Max.

One photo of child sex abuse material was found that involved a child between 5 and 7 years, and three videos were found that involved infants, according to WSTM-TV.

Investigators also found chat messages on his phone where Longo admitted to others that he was sexually interested in children, including a male child he knew personally.

Longo was elected to the Cazenovia School District Board of Education in 2024 and was praised by LGBTQ+ supporters for being one of the first open drag queens to be elected into office.

He was initially charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and was later charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted for those charges and would also have to register as a sex offender.

Longo founded the Cazenovia Pride group to advocate the LGBTQ+ agenda, but the group has since disbanded and canceled a Pride parade event scheduled for June 27 over the heinous allegations.

The board unanimously voted for Longo to resign and gave him a deadline to do so before it took additional action.

He performed at drag shows under the persona "Anita Buffem" and has an Instagram account under that name with dozens of posts.

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In Nov. 2025, Longo was invited to speak about his drag queen and school board experiences at Colgate University’s Center for Women’s Studies in Hamilton, New York.

"Drag is all about tearing down social norms. None of it is real. We are subscribing to these things, and I find such joy in doing that," he said at the time.

"I've realized these things, being LGBTQ, being ADHD, these things about me my whole life that have been something that makes me feel like I don't have value, are what make me so valuable," he is quoted as saying. "I implore younger people to lean into who [they] are."

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