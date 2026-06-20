NY Pride group disbands after founder is arrested for disgusting alleged crime with minor

An LGBTQ+ advocacy group for a small town in central New York says it is canceling a scheduled Pride parade after its founder was arrested on child sex-messaging charges.

New York state police claimed 46-year-old Travis J. Longo of Cazenovia had a pattern of sending the sexually explicit communications to a child under 12 years old.

'This decision follows serious criminal charges against Travis Longo, the founder of Cazenovia Pride Fest and a longtime figure in our organization.'

Astoundingly, Longo was elected in 2024 to the Cazenovia School District Board of Education and, as of Friday afternoon, continues to be a member of the board.

Longo was charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Police have released few details about the alleged communications but are asking the public for any information that might aid their investigation.

The group Longo founded said in a post on Facebook that the parade planned for June 27 has been canceled and the group is dissolving.

"Cazenovia Pride Inc. is canceling this year's Pride Festival and all associated events, and we are dissolving as an organization," the post read.

"This decision follows serious criminal charges against Travis Longo, the founder of Cazenovia Pride Fest and a longtime figure in our organization," the post added. "Travis Longo has no further affiliation with Cazenovia Pride Inc."

Longo had apparently performed as a drag queen under the name "Anita Buffem."

An Instagram appearing to belong to Longo as the drag queen persona has dozens of posts. Buffem is also listed as a "hostess" at the first Pride festival in Cazenovia in 2021 that was organized by Pride Cazenovia.

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"We are deeply sorry for the pain and disappointment this causes our community," concluded the statement from the Pride group. "The years of support, love, and solidarity you have shown us have meant everything. Thank you."

Cazenovia is a town of about 6,700 residents in Madison County.

Neither Longo nor the board of education responded to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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