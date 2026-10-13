Ed Markey says he wants to hire BIPOC and LGBTQ+ interns — and gets hit with BRUTAL ridicule

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts put out the call for interns but added a list of racial and gender requirements that made many people scoff.

The 80-year-old has been in Congress since 1976 and is running for re-election against Republican John Deaton, a U.S. Marine veteran and attorney.

'Why does a person need to disclose to you who they have sex with before you'll hire them?'

"I'm hiring motivated and eager interns for the Spring 2027 semester in my Boston office. BIPOC, LGBTQ+, working class, veterans, and other underrepresented candidates with Massachusetts ties are encouraged to apply," Markey wrote on social media.

"BIPOC" is an acronym for black, indigenous, and people of color.

Critics of Markey accused him of discrimination, and some responded with mockery.

"Blatant discrimination," conservative commentator Riley Gaines replied.

"Why does a person need to disclose to you who they have sex with before you'll hire them?" another critic asked.

"Funny way of saying that you're proudly discriminating against people from other backgrounds attempting to work as interns for you. Sounds like something for @CivilRights to investigate," another detractor said.

"Are you just openly announcing biased hiring practices? Wild," another response reads.

"I am a STRAIGHT, WHITE, REPUBLICAN, over-40 MALE ... my application will be in your office within the week. If you refuse me, I will sue you into oblivion," another critic said.

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Markey is known as a progressive politician, and one of his campaign promises is to support passing a transgender "bill of rights." He also pushed the Green New Deal alongside democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

He has said that if he's re-elected to another term, it would be his last in the Senate. He will be 86 years old at the end of that term.

Markey is far ahead of Deaton, according to the Blaze News Poll Watch below:

pollwatch.theblaze.com

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