Florida thug attacks elderly woman feeding stray cats in middle of night. But she makes him pay dearly.

A 77-year-old woman was in the parking lot of a Florida veterinary clinic before 4:30 a.m. Monday when investigators said a male attacked her, WJXT-TV reported.

The woman was at the Macclenny location at that hour because she regularly volunteers to feed community cats at local businesses, Baker County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dave Mancini told the station later that day.

'We usually don’t have things like that happen here.'

Mancini added to WJXT that deputies and county residents know the woman well because of her work in animal rescue.

Deputies responded to the parking lot following reports of gunfire, the station said, adding that the 77-year-old woman opened fire in self-defense at the male who attacked her.

The male in question was identified as 57-year-old Alvin Tyrone Tisdale of Macclenny, WJXT said, adding that he was taken to UF Health in downtown Jacksonville, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office told the station that the woman called 911 to report the shooting and has been cooperating with law enforcement; no arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Veterinary hospital staff noted to WJXT that they arrived for work after the shooting scene had been cleared and did not witness the incident.

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Local residents were shocked by the incident but were grateful that the woman was able to defend herself, the station said.

“We usually don’t have things like that happen here. It’s unfortunate for sure,” Todd McRae told WJXT, adding that while he is sad about the violence, he is glad that the woman protected herself.

Another Macclenny resident, Samuriah Major, told the station that she feels similarly: “I feel like everyone should use self-defense in that scenario, but it’s sad on both ends. Domestic violence is real these days, and women reacting and defending themselves, finally standing up for themselves, because usually in this case it would be the woman dying.”

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-259-0251 or submit an anonymous tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-8477.

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