Exclusive: ICE rounds up attempted murderer and child predators over Father’s Day weekend

During Father’s Day weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested numerous illegal aliens with prior convictions for violent crimes, including attempted murder and child sexual abuse, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release obtained exclusively by Blaze News.

“While Americans enjoyed Father’s Day weekend, ICE was working around the clock to remove attempted murderers, pedophiles, rapists, arsonists, and other public safety threats from our communities,” DHS acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis stated.

'While families across the nation celebrated Father’s Day, DHS honored the fathers, children, and spouses forever changed by violent crimes committed by criminal illegal aliens.'

“We are removing criminals so another family does not have a preventable tragedy,” Bis continued. “Every day, ICE is committed to fighting for the victims of illegal alien crime and their families. They are our why.”

Bis noted that President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin “stand with Angel families.”

The DHS press release highlighted ICE’s capture of 15 illegal immigrants with criminal histories in the United States.

The DHS noted ICE’s arrest of Jose Francisco-Amaya, an illegal alien from Honduras who was previously convicted of attempted homicide in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

RELATED: Illegal alien terrorist crashes car during ICE arrest after taking his wife hostage, feds claim

Jose Francisco-Amaya. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE agents nabbed Daniel Ornelas-Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes convictions for four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and annoy/molesting children in Santa Clara, California.

Daniel Ornelas-Garcia. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Carlos Leonardo Ruiz, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was also arrested by federal agents over the Father’s Day weekend. He was previously convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Auburn, California.

Carlos Leonardo Ruiz. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE captured Felipe Roque-Monje, an illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Pomona, California.

Felipe Roque-Monje. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Immigration officers caught Osman Lopez-Manzilla, an illegal immigrant from Honduras. He was previously convicted in Bradenton, Florida, for child fondling/lewd or lascivious battery.

Osman Lopez-Manzilla. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Abulay Nian, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone, was arrested by ICE agents. His criminal history includes a conviction in Delaware, Ohio, for rape, assault, and possession of forged instruments.

Abulay Nian. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE officers captured Eduardo Arce-Aguilar over the weekend. The illegal alien from El Salvador was convicted of forcible sexual abuse in David County, Utah.

Eduardo Arce-Aguilar. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Federal agents apprehended Alberto Garrido-Maurin, an illegal alien from Cuba. His rap sheet includes convictions for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, fraud, larceny, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and marijuana possession in Detroit, Michigan.

Alberto Garrido-Maurin. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Kiet Trung Tran, an illegal alien from Vietnam, was detained by ICE. He was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County, Texas.

Kiet Trung Tran. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE officers captured Khaek Sisavath, an illegal alien from Laos with a prior conviction in St. Louis, Missouri, for robbery, armed criminal action, assault, and arson.

Khaek Sisavath. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Federal agents arrested Khanh Loc Ngoc Pham, an illegal alien from Vietnam who has numerous convictions in Beverly Hills, California. He was convicted of four counts of forgery, four counts of credit fraud, three counts of possessing counterfeit items with intent to defraud, three counts of burglary, hit-and-run, grand theft, and fake checks.

Khanh Loc Ngoc Pham. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Dethamongsalk Nouthavykoun, an illegal alien from Laos, was also captured by ICE officers over the weekend. He was previously convicted in Tarrant County, Texas, for aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful restraint, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and vehicle theft.

Dethamongsalk Nouthavykoun. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE arrested Pedro Morales-Varela, an illegal alien from Honduras with prior convictions in Puerto Rico for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Pedro Morales-Varela. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Federal immigration officers nabbed Orlando Eugenio Parada-Mancia, an illegal alien from El Salvador. He was previously convicted of the distribution of fentanyl in Boston, Massachusetts.

Orlando Eugenio Parada-Mancia. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE also arrested Ramon Sanchez-Morales, an illegal alien from Mexico who had a prior conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Corpus Christi, Texas.

RELATED: Exclusive: ICE arrests illegal aliens convicted of child sex crime, forcible sexual assault, and drug trafficking

Ramon Sanchez-Morales. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

“While families across the nation celebrated Father’s Day, DHS honored the fathers, children, and spouses forever changed by violent crimes committed by criminal illegal aliens,” the DHS press release read.

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