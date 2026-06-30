Cops bust former special-ed teacher in truck with teen; she's accused of engaging in sexual activity with boy up to 20 times

A former Florida high school special-education teacher is accused of sexually abusing an underage male, according to authorities.

Citing Brevard County court records, Florida Today reported that 41-year-old Michelle Lynn Hancock was charged with transmitting information harmful to minors, using a computer to seduce or solicit a child, traveling to meet after use of a computer to lure a child, lewd and lascivious touch, sexual battery of a victim, and an authority figure soliciting or engaging in conduct with a student.

According to a court affidavit cited by WESH-TV, the teenager visited Hancock at the Heritage High School campus 'a few times, and they kissed in her classroom.'

Hancock is being detained on a $525,000 bond, according to jail records.

Hancock, of Palm Bay, had been a special education teacher at Heritage High School in Brevard County.

A spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools confirmed to Florida Today that the district no longer employs Hancock.

"We are deeply troubled by these allegations," said Brevard Public Schools spokesperson Janet Murnaghan in a statement issued last week. "The district remains committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students."

The school district said it is "fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to conduct their investigation."

The district prior to her arrest did not renew Hancock's employment contract, the spokesperson stated.

Arrest records obtained by Florida Today said the investigation into Hancock began at approximately 1:30 a.m. June 23 when the Palm Bay Police Department was notified about a suspicious red pickup parked near an intersection.

Officers discovered Hancock and a 17-year-old boy inside the truck, according to arrest documents. The teacher and the teen both admitted to engaging in sexual activity, police said.

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The teen informed investigators that he and Hancock had engaged in sexual activity between 10 and 20 times; Hancock said the pair had engaged in sexual activity "three or four times," according to the affidavit People magazine obtained.

The teen attended Heritage High School, according to Florida Today.

An affidavit WFTV-TV obtained said the teenager was not a student of Hancock, but she had taught his older brother.

The teacher had helped the alleged victim with schoolwork, according to the affidavit.

Last year, the teen transitioned to virtual classes after leaving the high school, according to an affidavit.

According to a court affidavit cited by WESH-TV, the teenager visited Hancock at the Heritage High School campus "a few times, and they kissed in her classroom."

Police noted that Hancock denied kissing the boy in her classroom, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the pair had stopped communicating at some point, but "they started talking again via text message" two months ago — and "approximately one month ago, they started engaging in sexual activity."

The teen also told investigators that Hancock sent him photos that were "sexual in nature," the affidavit said.

The Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard Public Schools did not immediately return Blaze News' request for comment.

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