Former PTA member arrested by feds for possession of child pornography

A former Parent Teacher Association board member in Texas was arrested by federal agents on Thursday for possession of child pornography, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

Homeland Security Investigations agents, alongside the Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, executed a search warrant at the home of 42-year-old Benjamin Milfelt.

'This sicko was in several positions of trust with children of his community, including as a Parent Teacher Association board member and elementary school volunteer.'

Law enforcement agents discovered more than 2,000 images of child pornography on Milfelt's phone, the press release claimed.

The DHS stated that Milfelt previously served on the PTA and was a member of WATCH D.O.G.S., a volunteer group at Mireles Elementary School in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Local news outlet KRIS reported that the volunteer group is "part of a national education initiative that brings fathers, grandfathers, and other male role models into school to volunteer."

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Corpus Christi Independent School District issued a letter to parents regarding Milfelt's arrest, although he is not named in the letter.

“CCPD notified Mireles of the situation involving the former volunteer, who has not been on school property since prior to the notification," the district's notice read. "Out of respect for the important work of law enforcement, we cannot share any additional information."

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Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

KRIS reported that law enforcement investigators discovered two phones in Milfelt's pickup truck, one of which allegedly contained several explicit videos and images of children, both male and female, between the ages of 10 and 14 years old.

"This sicko was in several positions of trust with children of his community, including as a Parent Teacher Association board member and elementary school volunteer. He possessed thousands of images of child pornography," DHS acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis alleged in a statement. "Thanks to the work of the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this disgusting criminal is off the streets and can no longer prey on innocent children. He now is being brought to justice for his heinous crimes against children."

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