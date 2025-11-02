Gavin Newsom slams lying politicians — then defends Biden's mental acuity in stunning flip

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) irony detector may have been running low during a recent interview when he attacked lying politicians, then defended former President Joe Biden's mental fitness.

Newsom told NBC's Kristen Welker about his disdain for dishonest politicians. In the next breath, Newsom insisted that Biden was perfectly fit to run for a second term despite the obvious decline that Democrats tried to cover up.

'There was no interaction I had that suggested otherwise.'

"There is nothing I dislike more than the politician that sits there and lies to you," Newsom said. "We all just sit rolling our eyes, going, 'Give me a break.'"

Welker followed up, asking whether Newsom felt Biden was fit to serve in office through January 2029, to which he said his priority was preventing Trump from serving a second term.

"My focus was frankly situational," Newsom said. "It was making sure Donald Trump didn't get back into office to experience everything that we're experiencing today."

"There was no interaction I had that suggested otherwise," Newsom added.

Welker pushed back on Newsom, asking him if he regrets not "sounding the alarm" on Biden's health earlier to pave a path for a stronger candidate going into November 2024.

"I'm not going to substitute myself for someone else or for popular opinion," Newsom replied. "I'm going to express my relationship to my truth with the former president of the United States, including at the end of his term, quite literally in December."

"There was nothing to suggest what you just said, or others have suggested, in terms of my interaction," Newsom added. "That's all I can be accountable for."

