Trump MOCKS prolific MAGA-hater for getting 'CRUSHED' in Democratic primary

A virulent anti-Trump critic did very poorly in the Democratic primary election for an open seat representing Manhattan, and the president didn't hold back his mockery.

George Conway, ex-husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, was a Republican political strategist before President Donald Trump won election in 2016. He has since become a fierce opponent of the president and even helped found the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump political organization.

'This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George!'

None of that helped Conway in the primary race for New York's 12th Congressional District, which had a crowded field of candidates that included a Kennedy scion.

"Wow, Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a Trump Deranged Loser at the highest level, is getting absolutely CRUSHED in the Primaries tonight," the president wrote in a post on Truth Social, referring to Conway's defunct marriage.

"He’ll end up at about 5% of the vote in a rather weak field of young and aggressive Communists," Trump added. "No wonder his 'husband' dumped him like a dog! This is a truly unattractive person, both inside and out. Have a nice life, George!"

The Conway campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Kellyanne Conway was a Republican strategist who was Trump's campaign manager in 2016 and became a passionate supporter of his policies.

Kellyanne Conway left the Trump campaign just a few months ahead of the 2020 election. The Conways announced their divorce in March 2023 after two decades of marriage.

The primary election was called for New York state Assembly Member Micah Lasher, who garnered 39% of the vote with 87% of the ballots counted. Conway had gotten support from only 6% of the vote at that point.

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, 33, also performed poorly despite carrying the Kennedy name — he received only about 11% of the vote.

RELATED: George Conway publicly chides Kellyanne Conway while she defends Trump

Lasher is a longtime Democrat who promised to "revamp and recharge the Democratic Party in Washington" after his victory.

He added that his goal was to show his party has "bold new ideas to improve the lives of struggling Americans and then deliver on them."

Lasher will likely have an easy road to Congress, as two-thirds of the voters in the district are registered as Democrats.

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