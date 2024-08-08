Harrison Butker refuses to back down after speech controversy — then he shares Christian message for his critics

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker told reporters this week that he stands by the content of a controversial graduation speech.

In May, the three-time Super Bowl champion became the newest cancel-culture target after he delivered a pro-Catholic commencement speech that affirmed traditional values at Benedictine College. His speech went viral, resulting in a petition — with nearly 240,000 signatures — demanding he be fired; one critic even said a woman should replace him.

'I'm still going to love you no matter what your opinions are, no matter how different we may be.'

On Wednesday, Butker spoke with the media at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, fielding multiple questions about the controversy.

"I prayed about it and I thought about it and I was very intentional with what I said and I stand behind what I said," Butker said.

"And I really believe if people knew me as a person and understood that I was coming from a place of love and not a place of trying to attack or put people down, that I only want the best for people. And that's what I was trying to say there. And I think the people that were in that gymnasium all understood what I was saying," he added.

In his graduation speech, Butker urged the female graduates not to believe the "diabolical lies" of the culture, which tell women that being a mother and wife is not a worthy vocation. Critics accused Butker of misogyny and devaluing women.

But he said on Wednesday those accusations are far from true.

"I think my whole career I've talked about how I'm a husband and I'm a father before it comes to me as a kicker. It's something I've always preached," he said.

"My wife had never heard me speak publicly and she was there for that moment ... And I was getting emotional, looking at her crying and understanding that she has sacrificed so much for me," Butker continued. "She has completely changed her life around and she has made sure she is focused on being the ultimate wife and the ultimate mother.

"And I love her so much for that. And I see how happy and excited she is day to day to wake up and embrace that life," he explained. "And she pushes me to be a better husband and a better father and focus on my three children and focus on her over maybe trying to be the best kicker I can be out on that field."

Most importantly, Butker shared a message for his critics — one that reflects his Christian faith.

"I want people to know that no matter what I say, it might be the complete opposite of you: I'm still going to love you no matter what your opinions are, no matter how different we may be," he said. "I'm going to love you and we're going to get along and probably be good friends."

Earlier this week, Butker signed a new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs — a four-year extension worth $25.6 million — making him the highest-paid NFL kicker of all time.

