Illegal alien trucker accused of killing newlyweds may never stand trial

An illegal alien truck driver who is facing homicide charges may be deported before his trial for allegedly causing a crash that killed an American newlywed couple.

On Nov. 24, 2025, Rajinder Kumar, an illegal immigrant from India, allegedly jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer while driving along U.S. Highway 20 in Bend, Oregon, causing his vehicle to collide with a Subaru Outback.

'If state and local authorities won’t commit to not releasing him, we will remove him from the country.'

The driver and the passenger of the Subaru, William Micah Carter and Jennifer Lynn Lower, who were married only 16 days at the time, died as a result of the collision.

Kumar was arrested and detained at the Deschutes County Jail, facing two counts of manslaughter in the first degree and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Kumar’s bail was originally set at $500,000 following his arrest, but was later reduced to $250,000, KTVZ reported. Oregon’s security release system typically requires individuals looking to be released to post only 10% of the bail amount.

RELATED: Illegal alien trucker accused of causing crash that killed newlyweds

Rajinder Kumar. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Despite felony charges, Kumar made bail and was released from local custody on Apr. 2. The Department of Homeland Security claimed: "Oregon sanctuary politicians refused to cooperate with ICE and RELEASED Kumar back onto the streets of Oregon."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed Kumar in federal custody on Apr. 22. He is currently being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, and is awaiting removal proceedings.

Kumar illegally entered the U.S. on Nov. 28, 2022, and was released into the country by the Biden administration, the DHS reported. He reportedly obtained his commercial driver’s license in California after the Biden administration provided him with work authorization.

Carter’s mother, Elizabeth, expressed deep concerns that Kumar would never face justice for allegedly causing the wreck that killed her son and his wife, explaining that he may be deported before his scheduled day in court.

“By deporting him without going through the homicide trial, he is getting a free pass back to his country, his family, and freedom of life. I believe state and federal law should prohibit anyone from being deported before they face serious criminal charges and, if convicted, serve their time and pay the debt they owe to our society on U.S. soil, before they are deported. Especially when that debt is because an American citizen lost their life on American soil,” Elizabeth Carter told Blaze News.

RELATED: Illegal alien truck driver walks out of jail after allegedly killing American — and sanctuary policies appear to be to blame

William Micah Carter and Jennifer Lynn Lower. Image source: Elizabeth Carter

When asked to confirm whether Kumar would be deported before heading to trial for the manslaughter charges, a DHS spokesperson stated, “ICE will work with state and local authorities if they are compliant.”

“We will not turn illegal aliens over to sanctuary politicians who will release these criminals back onto America[’s] streets. If state and local authorities won’t commit to not releasing him, we will remove him from the country,” the spokesperson added.

In response to the DHS statement, Elizabeth Carter said, “What I read in that statement is ... if sanctuary politicians are willing to violate the law, then, and only then, is ICE willing to work with them.”

“I’m confused by that,” she continued. “I thought our Constitution protects everybody. And I’m surprised that it’s up for negotiation whether or not the United States gets to try the death of two American citizens on U.S. soil.”

“I think it’s important that Mr. Kumar be given a chance to defend himself. He’s been publicly called a murderer. A trial is the opportunity for him to present a defense,” Elizabeth Carter stated. “I think Billy and Jenny deserve justice, but so does Mr. Kumar. He deserves the opportunity to present a defense, not just be summarily removed from the country and his reputation trashed.”

The Carter family hopes to find a lawmaker who will sponsor a bill that requires individuals facing deportation and serious criminal charges to stand trial before being removed from the U.S.



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