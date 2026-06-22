Kamala Harris suggests MAJOR change in presidential elections

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has suggested that the U.S. should completely change the way the winner of a presidential election is chosen.

Democrats have complained for decades that the Electoral College should be abolished after two recent elections swung to Republicans despite Democrats winning the majority vote.

'That should be a discussion that we should have. I don't think we should eliminate that as a point of discussion for potential action.'

Harris made the comments in an interview with Don Lemon released Friday.

"I think that there is some real shaking up that we have to do of the rules and the structure," Harris said to Lemon.

"Is that get rid of the Electoral College?" he replied.

"I think we should — that should be a discussion that we should have. I don't think we should eliminate that as a point of discussion for potential action," she tepidly responded.

A clip of her comments was posted to social media.

Harris lost the popular vote to Trump in 2024 by only 1.5 percentage points but got buried in the Electoral College count 312 to 226.

In 2016, Donald Trump won the Electoral College, while Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, and George W. Bush also won the Electoral College in 2000, while Al Gore won the popular vote.

Proponents of the Electoral College argue that without it, presidential candidates would ignore smaller states and campaign only in large cities and states. They also point out that the change in campaigning means not all of the results would have flipped in elections where the popular-vote receiver lost.

Democrats proposed legislation in 2024 to end the Electoral College, which they said was unfair and biased against larger states.

"In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It's that simple," Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said at the time. "No one's vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it's undemocratic. It's time to end it."

However, a constitutional amendment would be needed to change the electoral process.

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Rutherford B. Hayes and John Quincy Adams were the other two presidents who benefited from the Electoral College despite failing to win the popular vote.

The vast majority of presidential elections are won by candidates who won both the Electoral College and popular vote.

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