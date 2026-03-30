LA No Kings protest explodes into violent riot as thugs throw cement blocks at federal agents

Thousands participated in the No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles, which escalated into a violent riot, resulting in dozens of arrests.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that a group of roughly 1,000 people surrounded a federal government office on Saturday evening.

'To those who were smashing concrete blocks and throwing them at our officers, we have you on video.'

“Rioters are throwing rocks, bottles, and cement blocks at officers. Two officers hit with the cement blocks are receiving medical care,” the DHS said.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that it arrested 75 people in connection with Saturday’s protest. The arrests occurred after a dispersal order was issued at 5:30 p.m.

“Several splinter groups remain in the Civic Center Area hours after the demonstration has concluded. Multiple dispersal orders have been given with multiple arrests being made,” the LAPD wrote Saturday evening.

The LAPD stated that 66 adults and eight juveniles were arrested for failure to disperse. Another individual was arrested for possession of a dirk or dagger.

RELATED: Inside the No Kings rallies — violent protests EXPOSED

Jon Putman/Anadolu/Getty Images

Fox News shared a video of an agitator spray-painting the side of a federal building in Los Angeles. The individual wrote in red paint, “Kill your local ICE agent.”

DHS called the agitator’s actions “disgraceful.”

“Our ICE law enforcement officers are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats as they arrest murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from American communities,” DHS said.

“Federal agents have started arresting those who assaulted our personnel at the Los Angeles courthouse. To those who were smashing concrete blocks and throwing them at our officers, we have you on video. We will find you and arrest you too. You’ve been warned,” First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli stated.

Another video shared by Fox News showed a crowd of agitators kicking a fence outside a DHS building.

RELATED: 'Misplaced mothering': No Kings anti-Kirk protesters reveal a culture in crisis

Jay L Clendenin/Getty Images

No Kings rallies were held in cities across the nation over the weekend. The event’s organizers claimed that at least 8 million people attended over 3,300 rallies in the U.S., calling it the “largest single-day nonviolent protest in modern American history.”

In New York City, some protesters participating in the No Kings rally waved Communist flags, chanting, “There is only one solution: Communist Revolution.” The New York Police Department reported that tens of thousands of demonstrators “peacefully” demonstrated and that no protest-related arrests were made.

Meanwhile, footage surfaced from outside a Portland, Oregon, immigration detention center that showed a group of protesters breaking the gate.

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