Los Angeles schools superintendent resigns months after FBI raids home and office

The Los Angeles School District superintendent resigned on Sunday, just four months after federal agents raided his home and office.

On Feb. 25, the FBI executed search warrants at Alberto Carvalho’s office and his San Pedro home. Carvalho was placed on paid administrative leave a couple of days later.

'Because I believe our schools must remain focused on students and learning without distraction, I am resigning as Superintendent of LAUSD effective today, June 21, 2026.'

The reason for the raids has not been publicly revealed. However, some reports indicate they may have been connected to an investigation into a company that received $3 million from the district to develop an educational chatbot for students. The company went bankrupt, and the chatbot was never fully delivered.

Carvalho, who became superintendent in 2022, has not been charged with any crimes. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Carvalho sent a resignation letter on Sunday to the Los Angeles Unified School District and Board of Education members, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Carvalho’s letter did not address why he was stepping down from his position. However, he seemed to refer to the investigation as a “distraction.”

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“It has been a great honor to serve you,” Carvalho wrote.

“Over the past four years, together, we have made historic progress — gains that belong to our students, our educators, staff, and our communities.”

“Placing students first has always guided my work,” he continued. “Because I believe our schools must remain focused on students and learning without distraction, I am resigning as Superintendent of LAUSD effective today, June 21, 2026.”

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An LAUSD spokesperson told WTVJ that the district’s Board of Education “acknowledges receipt of the letter of resignation from Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, effective June 21, 2026.”

“The Board remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring stability, continuity, and continued progress through strong leadership. Our focus remains unchanged: providing every student with a high-quality education, supporting our dedicated workforce, and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve,” the statement read.

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