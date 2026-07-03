Machete-wielding male drags woman down Texas street, goes after man who told him to stop — but Good Samaritan also has a gun

A machete-wielding male who dragged a woman down a Texas street Sunday night went after a man who told him to stop — but the Good Samaritan also had a gun on hand.

Fort Worth Police said officers were called to the 2900 block of Ross Avenue around 10:20 p.m. regarding a male with a weapon, KXAS-TV reported.

'If you see a lady that's in danger, I mean, what would you do in that situation?'

When officers arrived, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound, the station said, adding that officers and Fort Worth firefighters provided medical care before the wounded male was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators that before the shooting, the male in question had been involved in a verbal argument with a woman that turned physical — specifically, he was "dragging the female down the street with a machete in his hand," KXAS reported.

A neighbor who heard the woman screaming came outside and saw the male dragging the woman and told him to stop, the station said.

Police were told the male with the machete approached the man confronting him, KXAS said, adding that the intervening man shot the machete-wielding male at least once.

Police said witnesses called 911, the station said.

The man who shot the machete-wielding male remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, KXAS reported, adding that homicide detectives interviewed him.

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The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's identity, as well as the official cause and manner of death, the station said.

Officials did not say if the woman had been injured, KXAS said.

No arrests have been made in the case, the station added.

Nicole Flores told KXAS that the male with the machete has caused issues in the neighborhood before.

KXAS interviewed another witness who said, "If you see a lady that's in danger, I mean, what would you do in that situation?"

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