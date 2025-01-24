Local meteorologist fired after criticizing Elon Musk's salute on social media

A news station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing some online backlash for firing a meteorologist who criticized Elon Musk's salute on social media.

On Monday, Musk made a gesture saluting supporters of President Donald Trump that many compared to a Nazi salute, though the Anti-Defamation League has defended him and asked people to give each other the benefit of the doubt.

'NEVER again is this household watching your station unless you apologize.'

On Tuesday, WDJT-TV meteorologist Sam Kuffel posted on Instagram her anger over the salute.

“Dude Nazi saluted twice. Twice. During the inauguration,” Kuffel wrote. "You f*** with this and this man, I don't f*** with you. Full stop."

She added a meme with the caption, “Screw that old b****. He’s a Nazi.”

Screenshots of the story were posted to social media, where she and the station were heavily criticized. On Wednesday, the station said in an email that Kuffel was no longer employed at the station. The email did not say the Instagram posts were the cause of her termination.

Some on social media condemned the station and accused it of bowing to fascism.

F*** you, @CBS58. F***ing nazis should be called f***ing nazis, and anyone who doesn't call them that is complicit. NEVER again is this household watching your station unless you apologize and reinstate Sam Kuffel," read one popular post.

"You've lost a household of viewers, @CBS58 & I hope your other employees leave of their own accord- THIS IS F***ING STATE MEDIA BULLS***. Bending the channel's knee to goddamn ACTUAL NAZI PROPAGANDA is beyond the pale. Get so f***ed," read another popular response.

"Calling out objective reality gets you fired now. Dark times we’re in right now," said another critic.

Musk has mocked the accusation against him.

Kuffel is 31 years old and had worked at WDJT for five years.

