Michelle Obama's former chief of staff aborts Senate campaign amid scandal over hiring of criminal noncitizen

Jackie Norris, the chairwoman of the Des Moines Public School Board who once served as chief of staff to Michelle Obama, has pulled out of the race for Iowa's open U.S. Senate seat as recommended by her Republican opponent, Rep. Ashley Hinson.

Hinson stressed earlier this month that Norris, a champion of DEI, had "lost all shreds of credibility" over the role she played in the hiring of the Des Moines district's former superintendent, a criminal illegal alien who was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sept 26.

'The state is so red that having her albatross on the ticket all but assured a Democrat loss.'

Ian Andre Roberts, a native of Guyana, has a lengthy criminal record. In addition to being convicted in 2012 of reckless driving and in 2022 of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, Roberts — who served as superintendent and worked with children until late last month — was previously charged with criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell; criminal possession of narcotics; and criminal possession of a forgery instrument.

According to ICE, when agents went to arrest Roberts last month, he "identified himself then sped off, abandoned his vehicle, and hid in a brushy area about 200 meters away, where ICE officers located him with help from Iowa State Patrol officers."

After apprehending Roberts, arresting officers allegedly found a loaded handgun, a hunting knife, and $3,000 cash in his vehicle. Roberts was subsequently charged with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms.

"Ian Andre Roberts, a criminal illegal alien with multiple weapons charges and a drug trafficking charge, should have never been able to work around children," stated Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"As chair of the Des Moines School Board, Iowa Democrat Senate candidate Jackie Norris hired an illegal alien with a rap sheet to be her superintendent and work with children," Samantha Cantrell, the regional press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, noted in the wake of Roberts' arrest. "Jackie Norris has put every single Des Moines student and family in danger. Democrats will stop at nothing to protect criminal illegal aliens."

In addition to being a convicted criminal noncitizen, Roberts reportedly lied about his academic bona fides, falsely suggesting, for instance, that he had attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Norris seemingly made things worse for herself by suggesting in the immediate wake of Roberts' arrest that the community should "engage in radical empathy as we work through the situation together."

Rep. Hinson suggested that instead of "radical empathy," it was time for "radical accountability."

Norris later suggested the school board had similarly been victimized by Roberts' deceit, then attempted to displace blame over the decision to hire him, filing a lawsuit against the headhunting firm JG Consulting for alleged negligence in the process of offering Roberts as a candidate, reported the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

In addition to facing significant backlash from parents, the district is now under investigation by the Trump Justice Department over its alleged discriminatory hiring practices.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon noted in a Sept. 30 letter to Matthew Smith, the interim superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, that "DMPS may be engaged in employment practices that discriminate against employees, job applicants, and training program participants based on race, color, and national origin in violation of Title VII."

Just days after telling Axios she was going to stay in the race, Norris announced she was instead calling it quits.

"The recent Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent crisis demanded my full attention as Board Chair and, overnight, put the School Board, our community, and me personally in the crosshairs of vicious and coordinated attacks," said Norris. "Those realities took time and oxygen away from the work I set out to do: stand up for our kids and families — and the backbone of our communities, their educators and caregivers."

Norris, who was the state director for Barack Obama's 2008 general election campaign, noted further, "I leave this race with my head high."

Blaze News has reached out to Norris for comment.

"Do not think Jackie is the first Democrat in recent memory to have any sense shame or self-awareness in ending her bid," BlazeTV host and Iowa native Steve Deace told Blaze News. "This is still the party that won't denounce their attorney general nominee in Virginia who has a murder fetish."

"Rather," continued Deace, "Jackie is ending her bid because Iowa isn't Virginia. The state is so red that having her albatross on the ticket all but assured a Democrat loss, and obtaining power is all Democrats care about. Now it's time to pursue her criminally and make an example out of her."

