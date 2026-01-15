Michigan sandwich shop owner faces backlash for profanity-laced tirade against ICE: 'F**k your BLATANT fascism'

The co-owner of a Michigan sandwich shop says he doesn't care about the backlash from his profanity-laced rant against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The post was addressed to ICE and placed on the official Facebook page for Fatty Lumpkin's Sandwich Shack in Muskegon, where it received a lot of attention.

'F**k your BLATANT fascism. You are NOT welcome at Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack.'

"No more quiet today. F**k YOU. NO F**K YOU!!! Do not EVER set foot in this establishment without a warrant. You will be denied service. You will be laughed at and escorted out. We will immediately call 911 the second I see anything resembling your presence on our private property," read the post from Brett Gilbert.

A screenshot of the screed was posted on social media by the popular "Libs of TikTok" account.

"F**k you. F**k your murderous ways we all saw on full display today," the co-owner added. "F**k your disregard for due process and our beloved constitution. F**k your lack of humanity based on manmade borders. F**k your dear leader, everything he stands for, and every single person that supports anything he or you do/represent. F**k your bonuses while essential services go unfunded.

"Most importantly ... F**k your BLATANT fascism," the post continued. "You are NOT welcome at Fatty Lumpkins Sandwich Shack. You NEVER will be. Our food is too good for you but beyond that our humanity transcends your callousness. You no longer get to enjoy the delicious food, art, etc. that your chosen enemies produce. We are not you and you are not us. Stay away!!!"

In comments to WWMT-TV, Gilbert said that his business had tripled over people showing their support for his comments.

"A lot of people have talked about the language in the post, and I don't really care," Gilbert said. "It's just not that big of a deal. They're words. I think the actions that are happening right now are a lot more significant, and something that people should be concerned about."

Gilbert said he accepted that some people would no longer eat at his shop because of the post.

"Sometimes you have to not care about that stuff," he added. "Not everything is about money. At the end of the day, I know I'm going to take care of myself and the people I love and this is part of that."

A sandwich was also used as a weapon by a man against National Guard members in Washington, D.C., but the assault case was tossed out of court by a grand jury in November.

